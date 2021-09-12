3rd Asian giant hornet nest located in U.S. state bordering B.C.

A third Asian giant hornet nest has been found, according to a statement from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

The news comes as the department says it has eradicated the second Asian giant hornet nest of the year, which it found last week.

The department didn't say how many hornets were in the second nest, but said there were four “combs,” photos of which it included in a Facebook post on Saturday.

All of the so-called “murder hornet” nests have been located within a few kilometres of each other in Whatcom County directly south of B.C.’s border with Washington.

The hornets can grow up to five centimetres long and at least one has been spotted this summer in Langley, southeast of Vancouver.

Both B.C. and Washington have extensive monitoring programs to track and locate the invasive species.

With files from the Canadian Press