3rd barber shop added to Fraser Health list of COVID-19 exposures

A Burnaby barber shop has been added to Fraser Health's list of possible COVID-19 exposures, joining two other shops in the region that were added to the list on Wednesday.

The latest entry on the list is Fresh Cuts Barber Shop, located at 4743 Hastings St. in Burnaby. The possible coronavirus exposure there happened on Thursday, April 15, from noon to 8 p.m., according to the health authority.

Anyone who was at the shop during those hours should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, Fraser Health says.

The health authority says the possible exposure is believed to be low risk, and there is no known risk to anyone who was at the shop outside of the specified hours.

On Wednesday, two other barber shops - Hyde Barber Lounge in Surrey and Babylon Barbershop in Aldergrove - were flagged as sites of possible COVID-19 exposures.

Hyde Barber Lounge was also ordered to close under the recent public health order empowering officials to close workplaces when a cluster of three or more cases is discovered and transmission is suspected to have happened at the site.

B.C. health officials only issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of transmission and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on its website.