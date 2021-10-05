3rd class at North Vancouver elementary school self-isolating due to COVID-19, but no outbreak declared

A COVID-19 outbreak hasn't been declared at a North Vancouver elementary school even though a third class has now been asked to self-isolate.

A letter was sent to parents from Capilano Elementary's principal on Sunday, letting them know that five divisions have been sent a class-wide COVID-19 exposure notice. The letter also said one class would begin self-isolating for two weeks the following day.

"We remain deeply concerned about the continued reports of positive cases connected to Capilano," the letter said. "Whether transmission is occurring in the community, in the classroom or within households, our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19."

But it's not the first class self-isolating because of the disease at that school. Letters sent from the principal to parents and obtained by CTV News show other classes were asked to stay home in recent weeks as well. One letter, sent on Sept. 29, indicates two classes were first sent self-monitoring letters, then later self-isolation letters.

In spite of dozens of students being asked to self-isolate, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed an outbreak has not been declared at the school. Additionally, the health authority's website lists the school on its exposures page, but only mentions Sept. 14 to 24 as possible dates when exposure may have happened.

"When VCH is notified of a positive case in a student or school staff member, public health completes an investigation as efficiently as possible, typically within 24 hours, to identify all individuals that person was in contact with," a statement from the health authority said.

"If there is an increased risk of ongoing transmission of COVID-19 to other individuals in the school environment associated with a case, a school exposure notice is publicly posted."

Neither the district nor Vancouver Coastal Health would confirm how many people at the school have tested positive for the disease, citing privacy reasons. However, information shared on parent-run B.C. School COVID Tracker suggests more than a dozen exposure notices have been sent so far this academic year.

In the Fraser Health Region, a Chilliwack school was closed and an outbreak was declared after 20 people tested positive.

"It is important to keep in mind that as COVID-19 evolves, so does our collective understanding of its impact and our response to it," a statement from the school district sent to CTV News about Capilano Elementary said.

"While public health carries out contact tracing and is responsible for making health-based decisions, the North Vancouver School District is responsible for making operationally-based decisions."

The district explained the decision to move a class to remote learning was done "in consideration of the unique circumstances of the class and wanting to ensure continuity of teaching and learning for students and staff."