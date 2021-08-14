3rd coyote attack in 4 days in Stanley Park, conservation officer service says

For the third time in just four days, conservation officers are investigating a coyote attack in Vancouver's Stanley Park.

The latest incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday night, according to a statement from the BC Conservation Officer Service.

A man walking along a pathway near the Stanley Park Pitch and Putt golf course was bitten on the leg by a coyote, the service said, adding that he suffered minor injuries.

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, a woman was bitten on the leg while jogging on the Bridal Path trail in the park around 7 p.m.

Before that, on Tuesday, a five-year-old child was attacked at Prospect Point around 9:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to hospital and received stitches, but is expected to fully recover. His mother told CTV News the family was visiting from Alberta and was unaware of the recent string of coyote attacks in Stanley Park. She said she didn't see any signs in the park warning visitors about the danger.

“If we saw signage or anything we obviously would have avoided the area," said Brandi Aguilar, at the time.

"The (conservation officer service) continues to strongly urge the public to stay out of Stanley Park," conservation officers said in their statement Saturday, after the latest incident.

"If you are in the park, use abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote – particularly during dawn or dusk hours, when coyotes tend to be more active."

There have been dozens of reported incidents involving aggressive coyotes in Stanley Park since December, including one last month that left a toddler injured. The attacks have persisted even after conservation officers captured and killed several of the wild animals.

It's unclear what's causing the coyotes to confront humans in the popular walking and biking destination, but conservation officers have said they suspect a contributing factor could be people feeding the animals.

Tips for how to respond to a coyote encounter are available on the B.C. government website.