3rd man pleads guilty in connection to death of 20-year-old

More than five years after the body of a 20-year-old was found on a rural service road north of Hope, B.C., a third man has pleaded guilty in connection to his death.

Homicide investigators gave an update Tuesday on the 2017 death of Michael Bonin, who was from Rycroft, Alta. At the end of last month, they said, Ryan Watt pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, minus time already served.

Watt was charged and arrested in January 2018 alongside Joshua Fleurant and Jared Jorgenson.

Fleurent pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 20 years. Jorgenson pleaded guilty to manslaughter the following month and was sentenced to 252 days in jail and three years' probation.

"This was an intricate case and we’re happy to see these men being held accountable for this horrible crime," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.

"I’m proud of the work of the investigating team and their dedication to bringing justice for Mr. Bonin and his family."

Police said all three men were known to them. Watt had previously been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

In 2018, Bonin's mother released a written statement about her son's death.

"Michael did not deserve to die. He was a loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for," she wrote.

"The pain of losing Michael will never go away and many lives have been changed by this selfish act."