3rd person charged in New Westminster SkyTrain stabbing
A third person has been charged in connection with an assault and stabbing at a New Westminster SkyTrain station nearly three months ago, according to authorities.
Transit officers were called to the Columbia SkyTrain station on April 10 for reports that a man had been stabbed and a woman assaulted "by a group of youths not known to them," the New Westminster Police Department said in a statement Friday, describing the incident.
Jorell Brertton, an 18-year-old from Delta, was charged with assault on Wednesday, police said, noting the charge comes after another two suspects were arrested earlier in June and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and robbery. Those suspects can not be named because they are under 18, police noted.
"This arrest highlights our commitment to seeing those responsible brought to justice” spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the statement, adding that there are no more suspects outstanding.
Brertton remains in custody, as does one of the two "youths." The third has been released with conditions.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.