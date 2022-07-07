3rd suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to December death: Regina police

Regina police charged a third person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man whose body was found during a fire investigation in December 2021.

The body of 24-year-old Morgan Blind was discovered inside a home in the 1400 block of Cameron Street on Dec. 16 after a fire was extinguished by crews, according to a release from police.

Two men, 36-year-old Nigel Franklin Cheslock and 37-year-old Percy Pascal, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police identified a third suspect during the investigation. The suspect was arrested on July 6.

As a result, 31-year-old Dakota Clifford George Blondeau was charged with first-degree murder.

Blondeau made his first appearance on this charge in provincial court on Thursday morning.