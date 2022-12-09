$4,000 in drugs seized by LPS Downtown Community Foot Patrol Unit

A 45-year-old man is facing multiple charges after members of the LPS Downtown Community Foot Patrol Unit seized $4,000 worth of drugs, including suspected fentanyl.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, members of the LPS Downtown Community Foot Patrol Unit were in the area of Dundas and Talbot streets when they came across a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

When officers observed the suspect, he was allegedly in possession of multiple bags containing suspected drugs, which were then seized by police.

Police said the search yielded the following items:

21.2 grams of suspected fentanyl (value $4,240)

46 x hydromorphone pills (value $690)

Pepper spray

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old man from London, Ont. has been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 14.