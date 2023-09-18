$4,000 in tools, other items allegedly stolen from Lucan, Ont. garage
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Middlesex County OPP is investigating after about $4,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a garage overnight Friday.
Police were dispatched to a home on Stanley Street in Lucan around 9:45 a.m. Friday for the report of a break and enter.
Police say an unknown person or persons broke into the garage through an unlocked rear door sometime overnight. About $4,000 in tools and other items were stolen.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
