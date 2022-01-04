$4,000 in tools stolen from public works yard

Chatham-Kent OPP are looking for suspects after about $4,000 in tools were reported stolen from the public works yard in Moraviantown.

Officers were called to investigate a break and enter on School House Line on Sunday.

Investigation has determined that unknown suspect(s) entered the property sometime between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.

Police say an estimated $4000 in tools were taken from one of the buildings.

OPP is asking anyone with any information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Moravian First Nation Police (519) 692-9189.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous online tip to www.crime-stoppers.on.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.