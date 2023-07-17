4,000 marijuana plants, 18 guns seized from Abbotsford property: police
A large amount of drugs and guns were seized from a rural property in Abbotsford last week, police said.
On July 13, the BC Conservation Officer Service and Abbotsford Police Department searched a property in the 7400 block of Walters Street, and found a “large-scale marijuana grow operation.”
The discovery led to the department’s drug enforcement unit to investigate and determine the grow-op to be producing more cannabis than legally allowed, police said.
The unit was granted a second search warrant under the Cannabis Act.
During that search, officers found and seized approximately 4,000 marijuana plants, two kilograms of suspected fentanyl and one kilogram of suspected cocaine, according to police.
Abbotsford Police Department said it also seized six firearms—two handguns, three sawed-off shotguns and a rifle.
During the investigation, police said they also found 12 more firearms that were lawfully owned, but seized them “for public safety and safekeeping.”
Police said there is no threat to public safety related to the incident and that the drug enforcement unit is continuing the investigation.
