4,000 people fly Air France's new Ottawa-Paris route in the first two weeks
Air France's new Ottawa-Paris route is proving to be popular with travellers.
The Ottawa International Airport says since Air France launched non-stop service two weeks ago, more than 4,000 passengers have travelled on the airline between the two cities.
Air France is operating five flights a week between the Ottawa International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with flights on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The flights are on the Airbus A330-200, with 224 seats.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe travelled to Paris last week on the Air France flight.
"This will better connect Ottawa internationally," Sutcliffe said on Twitter.
Ottawa is Air France's fifth Canadian destination, following Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec City.
Two weeks ago @AirFrance launched non-stop #YOW ↔ #CDG service and since then, 4,000+ passengers have flown between Ottawa-Paris.
It’s so convenient now for Ottawa-Gatineau travellers to explore France and beyond. We welcome the world to Canada’s Capital Region! pic.twitter.com/W5owkpUkts
-
Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern ManitobaA storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.
-
Friend of hit and run crash was in shockJack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
-
'Come From Away' halts Newfoundland performances after illness among cast and crewA sold-out musical that is attracting people from across North America to the small town of Gander, N.L., has been forced to cancel performances this week because of illness among the cast and crew.
-
Calgary Stampede attendance nears 1M mark as 2023 event winds downNearly one million people have visited the Calgary Stampede this year with the potential for overall attendance at the 2023 event to be record-breaking.
-
Ukrainian softball team gifted $1,400 by Canadian opponents during championship in B.C.Generosity is proving to be more important than winning at a softball championship underway in Surrey, B.C., where a team from Ukraine was gifted $1,400 from its defeated opponents.
-
-
Waterloo residents invited to vote on new spray park designsPeople in Waterloo can have their say on two new splash pads being built in the city.
-
Medical camp focuses on recruiting needed healthcare workersHigh school students learned about healthcare and job options in the medical field during a weeklong Discovery Healthcare Camp near Goderich, Ont.
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.