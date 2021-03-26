$4,000 statue allegedly stolen from Orillia residence

Provincial police are investigating the theft of a statue they say was taken from a garage in Orillia.

Police say it would have taken at least two people to remove the six-foot bronze statue from the Matchedash Street North residence.

They say the piece is valued at over $4,000 and depicts a woman holding a water jug on her shoulder standing over a large seashell.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers..