$4,000 worth of jackets stolen from Tanger Outlets in Innisfil
Producer
Monica Torres
Police are asking the public to help identify five suspects linked to an organized theft ring after thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was allegedly stolen from an outlet mall in Innisfil on Saturday.
Police report $4,000 worth of jackets were stolen within the stores located at the Tanger Outlets.
Police say a group of people were seen working together to steal the outerwear.
They say three people came in first, followed a short time later by a man and woman pushing a stroller.
South Simcoe Police encourage anyone with information to call 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.
