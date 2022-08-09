$4.1 million awarded to Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation in federal settlement

The Government of Canada has negotiated a settlement with Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation for lost salaries and annuities promised to chiefs and headmen under Treaty 6.

“Obviously the financial compensation but also respect and dignities something that was denied from the communities,” said the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller.

The government paid out $4,101,046 to Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation in June 2022 to settle the Salaries Specific Claim.

From 1885 to 1951 the band says it was without salary compensation.

The government revoked the payments to the First Nations just after the North West Resistance due to their involvement in the uprising.

Chief Edwin Ananas of the Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation says he was honoured to accept the retribution on behalf of Chief Beardy and Okemasis who have passed on.

“It’s going to show us that Canada is living up to its obligations and fulfilling its claim to First Nations people,” said Ananas.

The band council hasn’t decided on how or when they will disperse the payment.

Ananas says in the past, payments were dispersed among all 3,600 on-reserve and off-reserve members.

Miller says the Government of Canada will continue to work with First Nations to settle outstanding treaty claims across the country. This includes the “cows and plows” claim with Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation, that Ananas says wasn’t fulfilled.

“Canada denied access to agricultural implements through the years and recognizing that is one step, compensating is another,” said Miller.

The bands have two other outstanding treaty claims for flooding and soldiers.

The salary claims took 13 years to settle since the band first made an application in 2009.

The government says the compensation is for the Crown’s failure to fulfil a legal obligation of the Crown to provide lands or other assets agreed to in the treaty.