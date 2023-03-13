4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday.
Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
The tremor was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres. The federal agency says the quake was lightly felt around Skidegate Inlet.
There have been no reports of damage and no tsunami was expected.
At least four earthquakes have been recorded off the B.C. coast in the past week.
On Wednesday, a minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
The United States Geological Survey says the 4.3-magnitude quake struck at 2:04 a.m., approximately 181 kilometres from Port McNeill, B.C., at a depth of 10 kilometres.
A 3.8-magnitude quake struck on Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. on Haida Gwaii''s Graham Island.
A third quake, which struck at a magnitude of 4.3, was recorded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, approximately 240 kilometres from Port Alice, B.C.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-
-
Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dreamTwo friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing lottery numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.
-
Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fallThe Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual and officials say relief is expected in the summer and fall.
-
-
Canadian Army conducting driver training in Essex CountyIf you see armed forces in the county this week, don’t worry, it’s just a drill.