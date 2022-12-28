4.2-magnitude quake recorded south of Grande Prairie, cause unknown

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake south of Grande Prairie Wednesday morning may have been felt by northern Alberta residents, officials say.

Earthquakes Canada recorded the five-kilometre-deep quake 67 kilometres southeast of Grande Prairie at 10:36 a.m. MT.

As of noon, there had been no reports of damage.

According to the agency, a quake of that size is large enough to be felt but does not typically cause damage.

Earthquakes Canada will work with the Alberta Energy Regulator to determine the cause of the earthquake.

Alberta's last earthquake was also its largest, recorded on Nov. 30 near Peace River.