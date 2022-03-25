iHeartRadio

$4.4 million in cannabis and equipment seized in Leamington

Officers say they found about 7,600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth in Leamington. (Source: OPP)

Essex County OPP have charged four people after seizing $4.4 million in cannabis and equipment in Leamington.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team in partnership with Municipality of Leamington bylaw officers, executed a warrant in the 100 block of Mersea Road 5 on Thursday.

Officers say they found about 7,600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, 500 pounds of processed cannabis, and various grow equipment, with a total value of $4,418,490.

Four people were arrested:

  • Jian Chen, 64, of Scarborough, Ont.
  • Yunguang Gao, 58, of Scarborough, Ont.
  • Xiaoqin Kang, 58, of Aurora, Ont.
  • Zhenzeng Weng, 66, of Markham, Ont.

All were charged with cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants. They will appear in a Windsor court on a later date.

