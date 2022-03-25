$4.4 million in cannabis and equipment seized in Leamington

Essex County OPP have charged four people after seizing $4.4 million in cannabis and equipment in Leamington.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team in partnership with Municipality of Leamington bylaw officers, executed a warrant in the 100 block of Mersea Road 5 on Thursday.

Officers say they found about 7,600 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, 500 pounds of processed cannabis, and various grow equipment, with a total value of $4,418,490.

Four people were arrested:

Jian Chen, 64, of Scarborough, Ont.

Yunguang Gao, 58, of Scarborough, Ont.

Xiaoqin Kang, 58, of Aurora, Ont.

Zhenzeng Weng, 66, of Markham, Ont.

All were charged with cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants. They will appear in a Windsor court on a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.