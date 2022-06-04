4,400 customers briefly lose power in Stittsville area

Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in Stittsville, affecting more than 4,400 customers Saturday morning.

The outage began just after 8:30 a.m. but by 9 a.m. it was no longer showing on the outage map. Hydro Ottawa had estimated a restoration time of 3 p.m.

This comes two weeks after a major storm knocked power out to 180,000 Hydro Ottawa customers, including thousands in Stittsville. Crews spent days restoring power, with the majority of the grid reconnected earlier this week.

As of 9 a.m., an outage affecting 12 customers in the Pineglen neighbourhood, and a planned outage affecting 12 customers near Riverside Drive and West Hunt Club Road remained on the outage map.

The cause of Saturday morning's outage in Stittsville is unknown but Hydro Ottawa says there may be interruptions to customers who have power in order to perform repairs.

Please note: There may be instances where power will need to be interrupted to customers that already have electricity, for repairs, or to safely reconnect neighbours to the same feeder. This work is vital to restore power to all customers as the system recovers from the storm.

Stittsville councillor Glen Gower says repair work is continuing on Shea Road.

Work continues this morning on Shea Road in #stittsville to replace poles and wires that were damaged during the storm. pic.twitter.com/3sw2migtUI