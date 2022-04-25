4,500 customers still without power as crews continue repairs: SaskPower

Around 4,500 customers are still without power in southeast Saskatchewan as SaskPower crews continue with repair work following a spring snowstorm.

In a release, the Crown said the majority of customers still without electricity are in rural areas north of Estevan, Carnduff, Oxbow and North Portal.

Estimated times of repair are not available, but SaskPower said that could be updated later in the day Monday.

So far 890 damage points to infrastructure have been logged, according to SaskPower.

Over 540 power poles have been sent to the region with more expected to arrive later on Monday and also on Tuesday.

SaskPower also said it is likely some customers will remain without power overnight once again on Monday night, with a more specific list of where these customers are located expected in its next update.

Up to date information can be found on SaskPower’s website or Twitter account.