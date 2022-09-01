4,500 gallons of gas lost underground at Charlottetown service station

A gas station in Charlottetown, P.E.I., has reported a loss of 4,500 gallons of gasoline from its underground storage system, according to the P.E.I. Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

The owner of the Petro Canada at the corner of Belvedere and University avenues in Charlottetown notified the department Wednesday, after the loss was noticed following a gas delivery Saturday.

The department says consultants have been brought in to help with the clean-up along with an “industry expert” to excavate the site. They say some gas was recovered in a protective sump and removed.

“The faulty infrastructure was repaired, the entire underground piping system was tested and all the infrastructure and safety measures were confirmed to be working properly,” a department spokesperson told CTV News.

The owner has also reported that a computer system, which tracks volumes at the station, may have malfunctioned and over reported how much gas was lost. However, the department says this is still unconfirmed and a consultant is being brought in to check the computer system.

The department says it will check the site periodically to see how the clean-up is going and its investigation will continue until the department is “satisfied that all unknowns around the spill are clarified.”