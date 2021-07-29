$4.5M in contraband tobacco products seized by AGLC

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis investigators have seized an estimated $4.5 million worth of contraband tobacco products, one of the largest ever in the province.

Officials said the lost tax revenue from the products is estimated at more than $2.5 million.

The investigation led to a search warrant being served by members of the Calgary Police Service and RCMP at a storage facility in southeast Calgary.

Ali Al-Hameedawi of Red Deer and Husham Hakeem of Calgary were each charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco and fraud over $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on Aug. 26.

Contraband tobacco is products that don't comply with federal and provincial laws related to importation, marking, manufacturing, stamping and payment of duties and taxes.

Along with lost revenue, officials say contraband tobacco can pose health risks "as they lack regulatory controls and inspections oversight."

"All wholesalers and importers of tobacco into Alberta must be licensed to sell or import tobacco for resale," reads a released from the province.

"Furthermore, all tobacco products must be labelled according to federal and provincial regulations."

Anyone who suspects illegal tobacco production, packaging and/or trafficking is encouraged to contact the AGLC Tobacco Enforcement Unit at 1-800-577-2522.

Provincial revenue from tobacco taxes was $755 million in Alberta last year.