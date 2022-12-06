4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes near Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Earthquakes Canada says the shaking was detected at 5:29 a.m. PT and no damage was reported.

The earthquake was centred approximately 210 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C., near the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It was measured at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The earthquake was at least the third seismic event to register in the region over the past two weeks, following a 4.8-magnitude quake on Nov. 26 and a 4.0-magnitude quake on Nov. 24.

The Nov. 26 quake was felt by many in the region, including former Tofino mayor and current Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne, who said on Twitter that her "whole house shuddered," and reminded residents to be prepared.

Tuesday's earthquake comes 104 years to the day since a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck west of Vancouver Island.

The large quake occurred just after midnight on Dec. 6, 1918, and awakened people all over Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The agency says the historic quake caused some localized damage to the Estevan Point lighthouse and to a wharf in Ucluelet, B.C.. It was felt as far south as Washington state and as far east as Kelowna.