$4.6K bottle of whisky swiped from Oak Bay liquor store

Police are on the lookout for a pricey bottle of premium whisky after the item was stolen from a liquor store in Oak Bay.

Oak Bay police say a bottle of Macallan No. 6, valued at $4636.99, was stolen from the Cork and Barrel Liquor store on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance footage from the liquor store, located at 118-2187 Oak Bay Ave., seemingly shows a man grabbing the bottle of whisky.

Police are now searching for the man and the bottle.

The man is described as a white male with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a grey shirt with a logo on the front, black shorts, a blue baseball cap and white Adidas shoes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm.

A rare bottle of Macallan No. 6 scotch valued at over $4600 was stolen from a liquor store on Oak Bay Ave late yesterday afternoon. If you recognize the suspect call us or contact Crimestoppers @VicCrimeStop pic.twitter.com/hKFRGSHytS