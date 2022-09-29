4 adults, 1 baby unscathed following separate fires in Charleswood

Investigations are underway into two separate fires — a garage fire and a kitchen fire — that broke out in Charleswood Thursday morning within an hour.

Fire crews first responded to a home on Capri Crescent N.W. at around 8 a.m. for reports of a detached garage fire.

The garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the fire was doused before it could spread to neighbouring homes.

Two adults who had been in the house on the property were not injured.

Calgary Fire Department officials say the garage was destroyed in the blaze but the home itself received only minor exterior damage.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., crews were called to a basement suite in the 1000 block of the Northmount Drive N.W. after fire broke out in the kitchen.

The two adults and a baby in the upper suite escaped unharmed and were the ones who called 911.

The fire in the lower suite kitchen was extinguished.

According to CFD officials, the fire started on the stovetop and spread to the cabinets. It's believed the fire was accidental and the result of cooking left unattended on the stove.

The residents of the upper floor were permitted to return to their home following an air quality assessment. Officials have not indicated whether anyone was in the basement suite at the time of the fire.

Both fires are under investigation.