Four adults and a 15-year-old youth are facing numerous charges after an alleged home invasion in Goderich over the weekend.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a Bruce Street home for a break and enter in progress.

Police say the alleged suspects forced their way into the residence, assaulted the victim with a weapon and stole some property.

The suspects fled but were eventually arrested and charged with various offences.

They all have scheduled court dates to answer to the charges.