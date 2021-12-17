4 Albertans charged in crime spree of armed carjackings, stolen drugs, arson

Alberta RCMP announced Friday that four people are facing at least 27 charges related to a pair of carjackings, stolen drugs and a pickup that was driven into a pharmacy and then torched.

Police believe the crime spree started around 3:27 a.m. on Thursday when a stolen pickup was driven into a pharmacy in Mundare, Alta.

"A large quantity of drugs" was stolen, and the pickup was later found in a rural area where it was set on fire, RCMP said.

Later that morning around 5:46 a.m., a different pickup and a car were stolen at gunpoint near Highway 29 outside of Mudare. Police found the carjacked pickup and another truck at the scene and arrested one suspect.

At 8:45 a.m., police found the stolen car abandoned on a rural road in the area. They determined a good Samaritan drove the suspects to Waskatenau, Alta.

RCMP officers from several detachments went to a motel in Waskatenau, and arrested the remaining three people. Police said they also seized a shotgun and ammunition at that scene.

Tyrone Jermaine Hunter, 28, of Edmonton, Daniel John Sunday, 40, of Whitefish Lake First Nation, Alta., Kody Kruz Baptiste, 27, of Vilna, Alta., and Miriam Nicole Bruno, 28, of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alta. were charged with:

Theft of a truck

Break, enter, and commit theft

Arson

Possession of property obtained by crime

Hunter, Sunday, and Bruno were also charged with two counts each of robbery with a firearm and several other firearms-related offences.

Baptiste was also charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Sunday was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

All four were scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Jan. 10, 2022.