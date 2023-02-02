4 arrested after south Edmonton pawn shop robbed, employees shot at: EPS

Four people in their 30s have now been charged with robbing a pawn shop in south Edmonton, while police work to determine if one of the accused also shot two workers at another store in December.

The first shooting happened at Big C Pawn, located at 4603 118 Ave., on Dec. 16 at 1:31 p.m. and involved two masked thieves.

The co-owner told reporters both he and his employee were shot in their legs by one of the robbers.

Police released video of the robbery and the shooting, which one officer called "unnecessary and unprovoked." Photos of jewelry that was stolen were also shared in an effort to generate tips from the public.

Then, on Jan. 10, the Cash Canada store on 92 Street and 34 Avenue was robbed by four people wearing masks.

One of the robbers was armed with a handgun and shot at employees but missed as they ran away, police said.

Another worker and three customers were seen in security footage lying on the floor and covering their heads while the robbers smashed cases and took jewelry.

No one was hurt in the heist at Cash Canada.

Officers said in January that both robberies were related, leading some pawn shops including Big C, to add new security measures like magnetic-locking doors.

Police said the four accused were arrested last Wednesday and Friday.

Dean Carlton, 31, Nicole Lussier, 31, Waylon Tourangeau, 37, and Courtney Lemke, 35, are all facing several charges in the Cash Canada case including robbery with a prohibited/restricted firearm, discharge of a firearm and unlawful confinement.

"Police continue to investigate whether these suspects are connected to other armed robberies and seek information on the whereabouts of outstanding stolen jewelry," Sgt. Aubrey Zalaski wrote in a Thursday news release.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.