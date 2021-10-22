4 arrested in stolen vehicle investigation in Coalhurst, Alta.

Four individuals are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Coalhurst this week.

Authorities say officers located a Ford Ranger and a Ford Focus, both believed to have been stolen, which were displaying stolen licence plates, on Oct. 20.

Police stopped the vehicles, arrested four people and seized a significant quantity of weapons, drugs and other stolen property.

Officials say the drugs included methamphetamine, cannabis and fentanyl.

A truck, believed stolen out of Coleman, a car and a licence plate stolen from Coalhurst and a licence plate stolen from Nanton.

Samuel Shawn Fralick, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on six outstanding warrants and charged with possession of stolen property and failure to comply with a release order.

Fralick was remanded into custody and is expected in Lethbridge provincial court on Oct. 27.

Carter Dylan Rains, 29, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen property;

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Rains was released from custody on a promise to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Dec. 1.

A 29-year-old woman was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property while a 24-year-old man was charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen property;

Failure to comply with a release order;

Possession of a prohibited weapon and;

Failure to comply with a prohibited weapon order.

Those two suspects were released from custody and are expected to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Dec. 1. They have not been identified so far because they have not been formally charged.

Police are thanking rural homeowners for their assistance in the investigation by allowing officers to set up surveillance.