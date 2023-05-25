4 arrested in Vancouver after investigation leads to seizure of $13M in drugs, guns and cash: police

An investigation into an organized crime group in the Vancouver area led to the seizure of nearly $13-million worth of drugs, guns and cash, according to police .

The Vancouver Police Department provided an update on Thursday about phase two of Project Torque, which was launched in March and involved the execution of three search warrants in the city’s downtown core, a multi-million-dollar bust and four arrests.

Two men and two women were arrested and police plan to recommend numerous drug and weapons charges when the investigation is complete.

At a news conference Thursday, police showed off the items seized which include 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA.

“We think this is a substantial drug network, not only operating locally but within the province,” said Insp. Phil Heard, the head of the VPD Organized Crime Section. “As well, I believe investigation will show they were operating to additional provinces across Canada. So, it will have a substantial effect, I believe.”

Police say four firearms and more than $190,000 in cash were also seized.

The latest update comes five months after the VPD announced the results of the first phase of Project Torque—the seizure of $3 million in guns and drugs, including 88 kilograms of illicit substances.

The toxic drug crisis continues to kill nearly seven people every day in British Columbia and the province’s minister of mental health and addictions says police actions like this one can save lives.

“Anything that we can do to separate people from the toxic drugs that are killing them is important, including getting between those individuals and drug traffickers who may be connected to organized crime who are preying on vulnerable people,” Jennifer Whiteside said.

Police say the investigation disrupts a drug trade run by organized criminals in Canada and beyond.

“There are several source countries and groups in other countries that recognize the profitability of the drug trade in Canada and are looking and seeking to import substances into Canada,” said Heard.