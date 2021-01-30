Four people were arrested for blockading an entrance to the Port of Vancouver on Friday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Protestors gathered at the intersection of McGill Street and Commissioner Street, where they sang songs, while holding anti-pipeline signs and banners, and blockaded road access to an area of the city’s port.

“The protest was peaceful with no major incidents until four people were arrested for mischief after refusing to clear an intersection,” wrote Const. Tania Visintin, a spokesperson for the Vancouver police, in an email on Friday.

Demonstrators, who were part of the Extinction Rebellion group, marched to the intersection from the nearby Callister Park.

A tweet from the group reads “Today, four brave rebels were arrested standing up for all life, (and) against the ecocidal #TMX Pipeline here on unceded Coast Salish territory.”

CTV News Vancouver attended and filmed part of the protest. Video footage shows that at least 20 officers were on scene. One protestor can be seen being carried off by four police officers, and another is seen with handcuffs being loaded into the back of a police van.

“They received multiple requests and warnings,” Visintin added.

She told CTV News Vancouver that those arrested would be “released on conditions pending their court date.”

Thankfully, they have all now been released from custody