4 arrests, 2 guns seized from suspected gang members over 5 days, police say

B.C.'s anti-gang police unit says it arrested four people and seized two loaded handguns in two separate incidents over a five-day period.

The Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team - a division of the gang-focused Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. that aims to be a visible anti-gang presence on B.C. streets - conducted both seizures.

The first incident happened on May 21, according to a news release from the CFSEU-BC. Officers were conducting what the agency calls "proactive enforcement patrols" in Richmond when they recognized a man exiting a local business.

The officers approached the man, who police allege is involved in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, and detained him and the woman he was with, the CFSEU-BC said.

Police said they found a loaded handgun in the pair's possession, which they seized and submitted to the CFSEU-BC's Provincial Forensics Firearms Lab for processing.

Both the man and the woman were arrested for "firearms-related offences," and were later released pending further investigation, police said.

The second incident happened a few days later, on Wednesday, May 26, in the Abbotsford area, according to CFSEU-BC.

Officers noticed a rental vehicle being driven erratically, police said, describing the vehicle as "making a sudden turn down a residential street and pulling into a driveway."

"Both male occupants quickly exited the vehicle and were behaving suspiciously," CFSEU-BC said in a release. "UGET officers detained the two males after identifying them as being involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

During a search of the vehicle, police located a loaded handgun, which they seized and forwarded to the firearms lab.

Both men were arrested for firearms-related offences and then released pending further investigation, police said.