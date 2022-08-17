4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMP

Surrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.

Police said they, along with firefighters, responded to multiple fires in a 30-minute span early Tuesday morning. Starting at about 2 a.m., crews were called about four fires in the Cloverdale area.

One was reported on 177B Street and 58A Avenue. Another fire was reported about a kilometre away on 60 Avenue near 173B Street. A third was reported between the first two near 176A Street and 59 Avenue. The fourth was spotted on 61 Avenue and spread to an unoccupied travel trailer.

Police said their initial investigation suggests the fires were deliberately set and, because of how close together they are, are "likely related."

"We want to encourage everyone who resides in the area to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday.

"While thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of these fires, there was the potential for harm given the current weather conditions, and the proximity to residences and businesses in Cloverdale."

Anyone with information should call police at 604-599-0502.