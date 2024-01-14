4 Calgary mayors, dozens of councillors help bid farewell to Dale Hodges

A celebration of life took place for Calgary’s longest-serving city councillor Saturday.

Eighty-two-year old Dale Hodges passed away Dec.31 from a lengthy illness.

He served on city council from 1983 to 2013.

Four Calgary mayors and dozens of past and present city councillors helped bid farewell to Hodges.

He is remembered for his thoroughness, including never throwing out any paperwork and for absolutely loving his work and the city.

“Thanks to Dale’s hard work for so very, very long, as Calgarians, all of us benefit from that overflowing cup,” said former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Because of Hodge’s dedication to the city, the eastern portion of Bowmont Park was named after him in 2018.