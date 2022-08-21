4-car crash in Toronto triggers residential gas leak, evacuation

More than a dozen people were evacuated in a west Toronto neighbourhood after a four-car collision caused a significant gas leak in the area Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 9:19 a.m. near Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue West, in the city's Stockyards District.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Chris Bertram said emergency crews arrived on scene to find a black SUV had lost control and collided with a number of vehicles before smashing into a nearby home and its gas meter.

No injuries have been reported.

Gas was confirmed to be leaking in the area and over a dozen people were evacuated as a result, according to Bertram, who described the leak as "excessive."

Witnesses who spoke to CP24 at the scene said they heard a distinct hissing sound following the leak.

The gas has since been shut off by Enbridge and residents displaced by the crash were allowed to return to their homes shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Ventilation efforts are underway in all homes affected and a structural engineer is on route to the scene to evaluate the structural damage to the home at the epicentre of the crash.

The driver of the black SUV fled the scene of the crash on foot, Bertram said.

The area was closed for several hours following the incident. Police officers are still searching for the driver.

COLLISION:

Old Weston Rd + Rockwell Av

* 9:19 am *

- 5 car pile up

- 1 car into a house

- Gas meter has been hit

- Gas leaking in area

- Evacuating residence(s)

- Area closed

- 1 driver has fled the scene on foot

- Officers searching#GO1614124

^dh pic.twitter.com/gRlgo5QPGe