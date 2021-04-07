4 cases of alleged cop impersonation in B.C. Interior were legitimate traffic stops, RCMP say

Police in B.C.'s Interior are thanking the public for tips about an alleged cop impersonator pulling people over in the region, but they say four of the incidents they've been warned about were traffic stops conducted by a legitimate officer.

Mounties first warned about a fake officer after an incident that happened in B.C.'s Boundary region on March 21. The Midway RCMP detachment and the BC RCMP's Southeast District put out a news release asking the public to be vigilant and notify police of any more sightings.

In a news release Wednesday, police said four additional motorists came forward to report suspicious encounters near Lumby.

"A fulsome review of each of those incidents has allowed investigators to confirm those contacts were in fact carried out by a uniformed police officer," police said in their release Wednesday.

The four traffic stops were carried out by a provincial traffic enforcement officer who works for the BC RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services unit and is based in Falkland, B.C.

"The police officer was on-duty, dressed in full uniform and operating a fully equipped, unmarked white Chevrolet Tahoe," police said.

A review of the officer's enforcement records and video from the vehicle confirmed the legitimacy of the four traffic stops, according to RCMP.

“We have since updated our four civilian complainants from the Lumby area of the investigative findings to date," said Insp. Jeff Dowling, officer in charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services in the Southeast District, in the release.

"We wish to thank each of them for coming forward with their information, in order to aid in our ongoing investigation.”

That ongoing investigation concerns the initial incident, which is still believed to be a case of police impersonation. Mounties continue to ask anyone who notices anything suspicious to call 911 or their local police, and they say they're looking for ways to reduce potential confusion for members of the public during traffic stops.

"We are now assessing our processes to see if there is any way we can help reduce public uncertainty,” said Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in the release.