A luxury hotel in Sun Peaks say that four staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted to the Sun Peaks Grand’s website on Sunday the hotel says those with confirmed cases along with their “close contacts” are in self-isolation.

The hotel alleges that the infections are related to social contacts.

“All cases are related to social interactions outside the workplace and no guests have been impacted at this time,” reads the statement.

Sun Peaks, a ski resort town, is located about 50 kilometres north-east of Kamloops.

The hotel says it is well-prepared to deal with the outbreak.

“While we are in communication with health authorities on all protocols, we have diligently prepared for this type of scenario over the past nine months and have robust policies and procedures in place to effectively manage the situation,” reads the statement.