4 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Vancouver Island region

There are now four confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Island Health region, the health authority confirmed Thursday.

The first case was confirmed on July 7, and Thursday was the first update from the health authority since then.

Across B.C., 61 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The cases are located in three health authorities: Island Health, Fraser Health, and Vancouver Coastal Health.

In mid-July, Island Health launched its vaccination campaign against the illness.

"It's a targeted campaign for those at high risk of being exposed to monkeypox," said Island Health medical health officer Dr. Mike Benusic on Thursday.

The health authority says it's trying to be informative and sensitive in its vaccine efforts, with people who identify as being gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men being at highest risk for infection.

Details about vaccine eligibility, and monkeypox symptoms, can be found on the Island Health website.

"We have vaccines available in Victoria, Nanaimo and in Courtenay and so far we've administered about 500 doses," said Benusic.

A global uptick in monkeypox cases began appearing in May, with Canada seeing 745 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that has many symptoms similar to a flu. It is spread through close personal contact with someone who is symptomatic.