4 charged after man found dead in water: RCMP

RCMP have charged four people after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Island Lake on Garden Hill First Nation.

Island Lake RCMP received a report of a deceased man at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to officers, the man was a victim of a homicide and found dead in water in the community.

Four people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Terry Monias, 26, was charged with second-degree murder, while 36-year-old Lester McDougal, 21-year-old Thurston Wood and 19-year-old Kerwin Keno were all charged with accessory after the fact. The four were taken into custody and scheduled for a court appearance Monday.

None of the charges against the four have been proven in court.

RCMP continue to investigate.