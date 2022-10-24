4 charged after man found dead in water: RCMP
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP have charged four people after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Island Lake on Garden Hill First Nation.
Island Lake RCMP received a report of a deceased man at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to officers, the man was a victim of a homicide and found dead in water in the community.
Four people have been charged in connection with the incident.
Terry Monias, 26, was charged with second-degree murder, while 36-year-old Lester McDougal, 21-year-old Thurston Wood and 19-year-old Kerwin Keno were all charged with accessory after the fact. The four were taken into custody and scheduled for a court appearance Monday.
None of the charges against the four have been proven in court.
RCMP continue to investigate.
