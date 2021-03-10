Vegreville RCMP have charged four people after searching a property and finding drugs and cash.

RCMP searched the same residence in Vegreville twice, once on Feb. 19 and again on March 7.

In total, $15,500 was seized along with 360 grams of cannabis and around 190 grams of fentanyl and meth. RCMP also seizes a cache of auto parts they believed were stolen from Vegreville and Mundare.

Nicholas Michael Huth, 48, Denise Elizabeth Harper, 52, Peter Francis Grimes, 42, and Ethan Justin Pongar, 18, have been charged with numerous offences, including possession of a controlled substance and position of property obtained by crime.

Harper and Pongar have been released with conditions and are expected in court on March 15.

Huth was remanded into custody and is awaiting a court date. Grimes was remanded into custody and is being held without bail until his next court date.

Vegreville RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at 780-631-2750 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.