4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man in connection to the death of Megan Gallagher.
The 30-year-old woman was last seen in September 2020. Saskatoon Police Service has been treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation since January of 2021.
The man is charged with indignity to human remains. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Police have issued arrest warrants for three other people in connection to the case.
John Wayne Sanderson, 44, of James Smith Cree Nation is charged with indignity to human remains
Roderick William Sutherland, 44, and Jessica Sutherland, 42 — both of unknown address — also face the same charge.
Anyone with information concerning the location of the three suspects is asked to contact police.
