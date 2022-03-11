4 charged in connection to northern Alta. gang shooting

Four people have been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting in northern Alberta.

According to RCMP, the shooting took place on Feb. 10.

Mounties obtained a warrant for a home on a Whitefish Lake First Nation reserve northwest of Edmonton and searched the address on March 4. That day, they seized two firearms, ammunition, fake IDs and cash, and drugs.

Shawn Evan Cardinal, 23, of Whitefish Lake First Nation, faces 13 charges, including discharging a firearm with intent and assault causing bodily harm.

Nicholas Anderson-Kootenay, 26, of Edmonton, faces 11 charges, including careless use of a firearm, six counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order, and possession of a scheduled substance.

Lacey Jane Laboucan, 34, of Whitefish Lake First Nation, faces two counts of possession of a scheduled substance.

And Mara Catherine Morgan, 24, of Edmonton, faces eight charges, including careless use of a firearm, possession of counterfeit money, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Only Cardinal was kept in custody. All were scheduled to appear in court in March or April.

No other information was provided on the February shooting.