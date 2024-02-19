4 charged with allegedly assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion: N.B. RCMP

Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.

RCMP say they responded to a reported home invasion on Mountain Road just before 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Multiple people broke into the home of an elderly man, assaulted him with an axe and then fled the scene in a white car, according to police.

"Police pursued the car for a short time until it collided with a second vehicle. The four suspects then attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended a short time later with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services," said Sgt. Sylvette Hebert, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in the release.

The elderly man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Steven Fenwick Vanbuskirk, Richard Vosburgh, Jessica Power, and Luc Anthime Jean were charged in court with:

aggravated assault

break and enter into a dwelling house and committing an indictable offence of aggravated assault

unlawful confinement

Power was also charged with obstruction.

Vosburgh received additional charges of:

obstruction

intent to commit an indictable offence

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

leaving the scene of an accident

driving while impaired by drugs

All four suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Thursday for their bail hearings.

The investigation continues.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.