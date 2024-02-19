4 charged with allegedly assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion: N.B. RCMP
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
RCMP say they responded to a reported home invasion on Mountain Road just before 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Multiple people broke into the home of an elderly man, assaulted him with an axe and then fled the scene in a white car, according to police.
"Police pursued the car for a short time until it collided with a second vehicle. The four suspects then attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended a short time later with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services," said Sgt. Sylvette Hebert, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in the release.
The elderly man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Steven Fenwick Vanbuskirk, Richard Vosburgh, Jessica Power, and Luc Anthime Jean were charged in court with:
- aggravated assault
- break and enter into a dwelling house and committing an indictable offence of aggravated assault
- unlawful confinement
Power was also charged with obstruction.
Vosburgh received additional charges of:
- obstruction
- intent to commit an indictable offence
- flight from police
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- leaving the scene of an accident
- driving while impaired by drugs
All four suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to return to court on Thursday for their bail hearings.
The investigation continues.