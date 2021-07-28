4 charged with drug trafficking after traffic stops: Regina police

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after Regina police pulled over two vehicles, one on Highway 11 and the other within city limits, as a result of an ongoing investigation.

The Regina Police Service said three men and a woman were arrested and charged after the vehicles were pulled over and searched on Sunday.

According to police, officers found 933 grams of fentanyl, 562 grams of methamphetamine, small amounts of ecstasy and cocaine, cash, ammunition and other items associated to drug trafficking during the search. Police said they also found several IDs, which didn’t belong to any of the people under arrest.

The 39-year-old woman and three men, ages 44, 31 and 31, are facing various drug trafficking and possession charges. They made their first court appearance Monday morning.