4 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into ditch

Four children were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a ditch in Mulmur Township.

Provincial police with the Dufferin OPP detachment say the bus left the road along the 4th Line Thursday afternoon.

Police say the children suffered minor injuries.

Officers closed the area south of 10 Sideroad between 10 and Five Sideroad.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.