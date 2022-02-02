4 climbers rescued by helicopter after small avalanche in B.C. park

Four climbers were rescued by helicopter from a B.C. park this week after a small avalanche moved near their campsite.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said it was called to help the climbers who became stranded near Edge Peak in Golden Ears Park on Monday. They'd climbed the peak on Saturday in what rescue crews said were "ideal and safe climbing conditions" and then stayed the night.

On Sunday, however, conditions changed as fresh snow accumulated on the mountain, increasing the avalanche risk. According to the search and rescue team, when the group was trying to descend the mountain on Sunday, one climber got caught in a small avalanche, about 50 metres from where the group had been camping.

"Luckily they were only partially buried, not injured, and stopped before being swept off a cliff," Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue said in a social media post.

"The group decided to return to the area they camped and call for help."

The search-and-rescue team said it opted for a helicopter rescue because of the avalanche risk and complex terrain, adding it had to wait until Monday when the weather improved.

It took "several attempts" to get a rescue team to the area to help the climbers, Ridge Meadows SAR said. In fact, the pilot and rescue team were also temporarily stranded on the peak because of the weather.

"Avalanche conditions can change rapidly in the mountains," the organization said. "Be sure to always check the forecast in detail before heading out and insure your trip plan will accommodate changes."