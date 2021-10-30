4 COVID-19 deaths, 189 new cases reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 189 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with four deaths.
A total of 850 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 226 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 53 patients in intensive care. There are 23 additional patients in out-of-province ICUs.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 203, or 16.8 per 100,000 population.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North East (two), North West (seven), North Central (23), North East (nine), Saskatoon (40), Central West (one), Central East (30), Regina (43), South West (four), South Central (three), and South East (19) zones. An additional three cases are pending residence information.
Of the new cases 143, or 75 per cent, are unvaccinated, while eight are partially vaccinated and 38 are fully vaccinated.
There are 2,307 cases currently considered active following 242 new recoveries.
Health care workers have administered 1,664,475 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 4,320 from Friday. There are 793,686 residents fully vaccinated.
