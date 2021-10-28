School and church outbreak reported in Manitoba on Thursday; province adds 4 deaths and 116 new cases

The province has declared two COVID-19 outbreaks and announced 116 new cases of the virus on Thursday, along with four deaths.

Ecole Saint-Malo School’s Grade 5/6 cohort has been moved to remote learning and the school moved to the restricted (orange) level on the Pandemic Response System.

The Portage Evangelical Church, located in Portage la Prairie, has been moved to the critical (red) level due to an outbreak there.

MAJORITY OF CASES ON THURSDAY IN UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

Of the newly reported COVID-19 cases, the majority were among people who were not fully vaccinated with 78.

The Southern Health-Santé Sud health region recorded the most infections with 46. Thirty-eight of those infections were in people who were not fully vaccinated.

The Northern health region had 34 news cases, with 20 not fully vaccinated, and the Prairie Mountain region had 20 new cases, with half of them in not fully vaccinated people.

Both Winnipeg and the Interlake-Eastern health regions reported eight new cases, with six and four cases respectively among not fully vaccinated individuals.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate now sits at 3.8 per cent provincially and at 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

A total of 82 Manitobans are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with 56 individuals having active cases of the virus.

Twenty-four patients are in hospital ICUs with 19 people having active cases.

Overall Manitoba has had 63,212 confirmed cases of the virus after 14 cases were removed due to data correction. The total number of deaths sits at 1,244.

A total of 3,656 COVID-19 tests were completed on Wednesday, which brings the total number of completed tests to 1,082,323 since February of 2020.

HEALTH ORDER ENFORCEMENT

Health order enforcement efforts continue with the province handing out 24 fines and 34 warnings for the week of October 18-24.

The most common ticket was for not wearing a mask in public, with 20 fines of $296 handed out.

Three businesses received $5,000 tickets and one individual got a $1,296 fine.