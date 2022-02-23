4 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 50 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of deaths in the region to date to 395.
An official with the region said the deaths were a man in his 80s, a man and woman in their 70s, and a man in his 50s.
According to Wednesday’s COVID-19 dashboard update, 50 people with COVID-19 are in hospital. Fourteen people are receiving treatment in local intensive care units.
Another 69 lab-confirmed cases were added to the region’s total Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Waterloo Region has reported 40,252 cases and 39,097 recoveries. There are 735 active cases listed on the dashboard.
There are 16 active outbreaks in high-risk settings in Waterloo Region.
As for the whole province, 1,106 people are in hospital with COVID-19. That includes 319 in the Ontario’s ICUs.
The Ministry of Health reported 19 more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 days. To date, Ontario has reported 12,306 deaths from the disease.
Ontario has confirmed 1,091,256 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
With files from CTV Toronto
-
Edmonton man arrested in Sherwood Park for fraud offences: RCMPRCMP have arrested a man who allegedly tried to buy a vehicle with fake identification in Sherwood Park.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port HardyA man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at seaA B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters unionThe carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aidAlberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatmentsThe B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
-
IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in AbbotsfordB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trailer detaches from transport truck on Kitchener 401 on-rampA Kitchener 401 on-ramp was closed for more than an hour Wednesday evening after a transport truck lost its trailer.
-
N.S. offers reward for information in the homicide of 25-year-old Joseph BealsJust over a year since 25-year-old Joseph Beals was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S., the province announced it is now offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.