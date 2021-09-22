4 Edmonton-area landscape companies defrauded $70K, man charged
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man from Edmonton has been arrested following a fraud investigation near St. Albert.
In early September, St. Albert RCMP began looking into a series of frauds involving four landscaping companies.
They had been defrauded of more than $70,000 worth of materials including 200,000 pounds of amour stone and outdoor lighting, RCMP said.
On Sept. 16, a search warrant was executed just outside of St. Albert near Big Lake at a private residence.
Police said the search yielded a commercial-sized lawnmower and most of the missing landscaping materials.
Sanad Rayes, 35, was arrested on the property.
He faces a number of charges, which include:
- Five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of a forged document
- Possession of a stolen credit card
- Possession of identity documents
Rayes is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18 in St. Albert.
